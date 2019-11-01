Dave W. Coss, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Dave W. Coss, 73, who passed away Thursday morning, October 31, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Dave was born July 16, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William S. “Buck” and Katherine “Kay” Smalleck Coss.

He was a life long area resident and retired from Aven Fire Systems L.U. 669 Sprinkler Fitters.

After graduating from Lowellville high school in 1964, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served in Vietnam from 1965-1968. He was also the current Commander of Triangle Post #2799 in New Springfield. He was very proud to be the Commander and enjoyed the opportunity to give back to fellow veterans and his community.

Dave was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown.

His biggest pride were his four grandchildren and he loved attending their activities.

Dave married the love of his life, Helen C. Ligeza, on May 3, 1969. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and friend. He made priceless memories with his children and his grandchildren.

Besides his wife, he leaves one son, David M. Coss of Canfield and one daughter, Michelle (Skip) Shumate of New Middletown; two sisters, Debbie (David) Notareschi and Nadyne (Tom) Sweetko both of Las Vegas, Nevada and four grandchildren, David and Dustin Coss and Jacob and Madison Shumate. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Coss of Poland, Ohio.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Coss.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

