Daryl W. Tennant, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Daryl W. Tennant, 64, who passed away Wednesday afternoon at his residence.

Daryl was born December 12, 1956, in Canton, a son of Melvin E. and Nellie P. Shriver Tennant. He lived in the area most of his life and is odd jobs and enjoyed helping people. He loved to go to yard sales and working on his moped and scooters. Everyone knew him because he rode his bicycle all around the area.

Besides his mother Nellie of Warren, five sisters Patricia Thompson of Youngstown, Donna (David Hilbert) Averill of Youngstown, Barbara Tennant of Warren, Darlene K. Tennant of Warren and Ellen (Chris) Turney of Liberty; two brothers Joseph E. Tennant of Warren, Ohio and Melvin E. Tennant, Jr. of Canfield, Ohio; also several nieces and nephews.

Daryl was preceded in death by his Father, Melvin, one brother, Ellis Tennant and one sister, Eva Jerez Tennant.

Friends may call two hours before the service at the Clemente Funeral Home at 700 Fifth Street in Struthers on Sunday, November 21, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses at https://GoFundMe/466571ee , which will send you to the link to make donations in Daryl’s name.

