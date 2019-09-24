Daniel Robert Siegel, New Middletown, Ohio – Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Robert Siegel, 73, passed away Friday evening September 20, 2019 at Hospice House.

Daniel was born September 19, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Myer (Mike) and Virginia L. (Donofrio) Siegel.

Daniel was a 1964 graduate of Struthers High School.

He served in United States Air Force during Vietnam and worked as a Structural Iron Worker with Local #207 for 30 years.

Daniel married his wife of 51 years, Dorothea (Sutphen), on July 20, 1968.

Besides his wife of New Middletown, he leaves three daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Guy of Midlothian, Texas, Christine (George Bouloukos) Siegel of Ferny Hills, Queensland, Australia and Jennifer Siegel of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Donald Siegel of Mt. Dora, Florida; five grandchildren and one daughter-in-law Stacy Siegel of Columbus, Ohio.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; son James Siegel and sister June Yerian.

As per Daniel’s wishes private services were held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Youngstown OH 44510, moveourmission.org.

Arrangements by the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.