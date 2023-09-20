NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held for Dallas R. Hayes, Jr., who went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, September 15. He was surrounded by his family when he passed at his residence.

Dallas was born July 31, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of Dallas R. and Ida DezioLozier Hayes, Sr. His family moved to the area in 1968.

He married the love of his life, Darlene Miller, on September 23, 1978.

He was the Owner and Operator of Hayes D & D Towing from 1978 until 2014. Dallas was also a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers Local 66 for over 40 years until his retirement in 2021.

Dallas enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His grandchildren adoringly called him PePaw and he was known to his nieces as Uncle E-Bug. He was an avid motorsports enthusiast and raced stock cars from 1974 to 1987. His son, Dustin, followed in his footsteps from 1997 to 2012. Dallas enjoyed fabricating race cars and building racing engines his entire life. In addition to his own equipment, he built and maintained several karts and race cars for other racers. He typically put his needs aside and was always selflessly willing to lend a hand to others.

Dallas leaves his wife, Darlene; his sons, Dallas (Tiffany) Hayes III of New Waterford and Dustin Hayes of New Middletown; a sister, Patricia (Dennis Deemer) Barnes of New Middletown; five grandchildren, Hayden, Triston, Colton, Mia Hayes and Madison Harker; nephew, Michael Miller; three nieces, Lacie (Scott) Harman, Samantha Barnes and Bonnie Miller; his beloved dog, Bailey and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dallas’ family wishes to thank his nurse, Kayla, from Promedica Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dallas R. Hayes, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.