Cyril M. Kovach, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio for Cyril M. Kovach, 81, who passed away Saturday afternoon, May 8.

Cyril was born January 20, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Catherine Olejnik Kovach.

He lived in the area his whole life and worked at Youngstown Steel Door as a stamper.

Cyril served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War and was of the Catholic faith.

His passion was his 1949 Ford that he enjoyed showing at car shows and he enjoyed listening to Polka Music.

Cyril married the former Mary F. Hirth on July 6, 1968.

He leaves two sisters, Ceil and Josephine.

Cyril was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters.

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 12, two hours before the service at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

