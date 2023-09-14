STRUTHERS, Ohio – (MyValleyTributes) – Cora M. Sanchez, 86, passed away Tuesday morning, September 12, 2023 at Hospice House.

Cora was born April 12, 1937 in Youngtown, Ohio, a daughter of George and Cora L. Fry Hetrick.

She was a housewife and homemaker. She volunteered for the Salvation Army for 40 years and was a member of the Solidarity U S A.

Cora married Agustin “Augie” Sanchez in 1954 and he passed away in 2014. She leaves three sons Roger (Marlene) Sanchez, Joseph (Janet) Sanchez and Vincent (Pam) Sanchez; one daughter Adella Kaye Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and eight great- great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers Charles and Randall and five sisters Lillian, Virginia and Georgiaina, Jean and Audrey.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Material contributions can be made in Cora’s name to the Salvation Army 1501 Glenwood Avenue Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home of Struthers, Ohio

Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

