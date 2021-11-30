Colleen E. Helmick, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown will be held Friday, December 3, at 11:00 a.m. for Colleen E. Helmick who died Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Colleen was born April 7, 1948, in Youngstown a daughter of Leo and Gertrude Cook.

She attended Youngstown State and Kent State and acquired a Master’s Degree.

She retired from her teaching position in the Youngstown City Schools after 40 years.

She married Stephen M. Helmick, Sr. on September 8, 1984.

Colleen Was awarded Teacher of the Year during her career. She was a member of the New Life Church where she was deeply involved and enjoyed organizing fundraising activities for the church. Her true joy was spending time with her granddaughter.

Colleen leaves her son Stephen M. (Crystal) Helmick, Jr. of New Springfield, a step daughter Lauren (Shawn) Veaunt of Cuyahoga Falls, one brother Don Cook of Salem, a sister Maureen (John) Finn of Youngstown and four grandchildren Olivia Helmick, Cecelia Veaunt, Eden Veaunt and Rhys Black.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stephen who died November 9, 2011, two brothers Jim and Tom Cook and a sister Kathy Householder.

Friends may call at the Clemente Funeral Home at 10170 Main Street in New Middletown 44442 on Thursday, December 2, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, December 3, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Calling hours and the service will be held at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Colleen’s name to assist in defraying the funeral expenses.

Condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Colleen E. (Cook) Helmick, please visit our floral store.