Clairann E. McLean, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clairann E. McLean, 86, died Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at Hospice House.

She was born February 26, 1934 in Easton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Eugene W. and Elizabeth Coll Crider and grew up in Bloomsbury, New Jersey.

After graduating in 1951 from St. Philip and St. James High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, she became a member of the Chansonette Theater, sang with the Chansonaires and the also was a soloist for the Mack Chorous.

She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, where she served in many ministries over the years, such as the Altar Guild, Choir, Council and Eucharist Minister. She did prayer services at Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living in Poland, Ohio and brought communion to the homebound of her parish. She was a lector, piroghy worker and portrayed woman at the well for three years. She retired in 2005 as a housekeeper after 30 years at the St. Paul rectory.

Clairann married Harold L. McLain on June 20, 1953 and he passed away November 23, 1995.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Judith and Ned Peltoma of Geneva, Ohio and her granddaughter, Danielle Peltoma of Newbury, Ohio; also sisters and brothers-in-law, Marjorie McLean of Erie, Pennsylvania, Marion and Robert Spannbauer of Akron, Ohio and Ralph E. Kielen of Mocksville, North Carolina and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandparents and a sister, Elizabeth Kielen, as well as her in-laws, William and Doris McLean and two little granddaughters, Erica and Desire Peltoma.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Paul the Apostle Church so all her friends can attend.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.

