POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be on Thursday March 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Cheryl Ann Gagliano, 70, who passed away at Ivy Woods Health Care Center on Monday morning March 14, 2022.

Cheryl was born on November 15, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Louis and Myrle Shaffer Gagliano.

She moved to South Carolina in 1971 and came back to the area in 1991. She worked as an LPN at several hospitals in South Carolina and was a former member of the Lowellville Methodist Church.

Cheryl leaves one son Jason Gagliano, who is a Marine stationed in Japan; one brother Louis (Cynthia) Gagliano of New Middletown, Ohio and two grandchildren Branson and Aiden Gagliano.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a step-father William Zarlingo.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

