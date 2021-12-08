POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world has changed and will continue without one beating and caring heart…………..

Charlie left peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2021 at 3:15 a.m., in the comfort of his home with his wife at his side.

God had a special place for him and so many people were there to greet him with a huge steak and an ice cold beer.

Charlie was born on April 1, “April Food’s Day” (go figure)!

Some of his happiest moments were spent on yearly treks with his wife and children to Conneaut Lake Park, Linesville Dam and Pymatuning State Park. Weekly, he looked forward to Sunday dinners at his childhood home with family. His passion in life was racing at local circle tracks in cars that he built, repaired, and operated. He was a well-known name on the racing circuit, with Sharon Speedway being his home track. One of his greatest accomplishments was winning the title of Track Champion. His son, Anthony, shared this passion by participating in circle track racing and demolition derbies. They also enjoyed bowling together on a weekly league. His daughter, Ila, introduced him to the horse world, as well as, fulfilling his dream of having grandchildren Jon Jon, Jack, Everett and Beverly, giving him the proud role of “Poppa”.

Charlie was the Owner/Operator of Charlie’s (Texaco) Service for over 50 years; otherwise referred to as, “The Garden Spot of Struthers”, serving as a gathering place for all. Charlie’s Service thrived under the protection of his right-hand man, his father, “Pop”. On any given Friday night, a “Prayer Service” could take place. This would include not just his closest friends but anybody who wandered in. Food, music, and beverages created a good time that made the cares of the world vanish. Charlie’s also served as a home base for the “John Medvec” Struthers 4th of July Parade, where he served the role of Master of Ceremonies.

The three strongest words to describe Charlie are: caring, charitable and “crazy”. Those who held him closest admired him for being relaxed, comical and upfront; an honest, caring mechanic whose helping hand and knowledge were never ending.

Charlie was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and 1974 graduate of Youngstown State University of Business with an Accounting Degree.

He was a man of strong Catholic Faith, attending Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, Ohio.

He is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Cynthia (Meehan) Jasinski. They shared 44 years together, starting with a friendship that led to 37 years of marriage.

To continue his legacy is his daughter, Ila Caroline Jasinski, (Jeremiah Blower); grandsons, Jonathon and Jackson Jasinski and Everett Blower and granddaughter, Beverly Blower; along with his son, Anthony Charles Jasinski (Haley Cremeans) and granddogs and chair warmers, Kylie and Leo.

In addition, he leaves behind a brother, Anthony “Butch” Jasinski, along with his sisters, Vickie (Jeff) Eisenbraun and Patty “Nig” Jasinski. Also, brother-in-law, Gary (Julie) Meehan; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Ed) Stiles, Darlene (Fud) Miller, Patricia (Jim) Hobbs and Norene Scheck and great-aunt, Norene Wilson. Charlie also leaves a list of numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and so many dear friends, that would fill a book to name them all.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Jasinski; in-laws, Gerard and Ila Meehan; niece Jessica Jasinski and twin great-niece and nephew, Emma Leigh and Jeffrey John, Jr. Eisenbraun.

The family would like to thank MVI, Nancy, Patty, Melissa and Paulina for the care and compassion they not only gave to Charlie but to the entire family. Also, to the wonderful nurses at the Hope Center, especially Julianna and Dr. Moon Fenton at UPMC.

Per Charlie’s wishes, casual attire (racing clothes, etc.) is welcome to be worn at the ceremony.

