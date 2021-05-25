Charles E. “Buddy” Leonard, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Buddy” Leonard 78 passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

Charles was born on August 12, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles R. and Joan Carmany Leonard.

He was a 1960 graduate of Struthers High School and retired from Interstate Brands as a driver salesperson.

He enjoyed NASCAR, Elvis, going to car shows, St. Bernard dogs, Class of 1960 Luncheons, working at the Rescue Mission and his grandchildren.

Buddy leaves behind his four children, Mark E. (Shari) Leonard of Lowellville, Ohio, Elaine M. (Bob) Gibson of Girard, Ohio, Michael A. (Cherie) Leonard of Struthers, Ohio and Brian P. (Krista) Leonard of Poland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Erik) Moss of Bartlett, Tennessee, Nicholas Salmon of Austintown, Ohio, Sabrina, Brianna and Adrianna Leonard, of Struthers, Brandon and Alexis Leonard, of Lowellville and two great-granddaughters, Madison and Adelyn Moss, of Tennessee. He also leaves a sister, Carole (Bill) Bogan of Cypress, Texas and a brother, David (Barbara) Leonard of Big Spring, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Buddy’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

