Charles D. Thiry, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be on Thursday April 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Charles D. Thiry, 64, who passed away Friday morning April 9, 2021.

Charles was born on October 27, 1956 in Kittaning, Pennsylvania a son of Charles and Zoanna Aites Thiry.

He lived in the area most of his life and worked as a laborer in the foundry at Exochem in East Palestine, Ohio.

He was also a former member of the Eagles in New Waterford, Ohio.

Charles married the former Sheila L. Janutolo on June 4, 2004 and she passed away on December 7, 2019.

He leaves two step-sons Robert B. (Summer) Cruz of Leetonia and Thomas J. (Alyssa) Cruz of Lisbon, Ohio; four step-daughters Sarah R. (Andrew) Devon of East Liverpool, Carrie Cruz, Jennifer Winwood, Jodi Winwood all of Niles, Ohio; one brother John (Julie) Thiry of East Palestine, Ohio; three sisters Barbara (Rich) Dallies of East Liverpool, Ohio, Doris (Joe) Boone of Salineville, Ohio and Wanda (Ron Witherow) Thiry of Wellsville, Ohio and numerous grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, wife, step-daughter Lisa Winwood; one bother Edward Thiry and one grandchild Logan Benner, also his in-laws Sarah and Ben Janutolo.

Friends may call two hours before the service on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home 10170 Main Street New Middletown, OH 44442

