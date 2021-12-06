Charles A. Wolfcale II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Wolfcale II, 36, passed away on Friday, December 3 at his residence.

Charles was born July 6, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles A. Wolfcale and Cynthia Stroble Moore.

He lived in the area his entire life and was a WWE wrestling fan.

Besides his father Charles of Youngstown, he leaves his mother and stepfather, Ron Moore of Struthers; a sister, Courtney Wolfcale of Dallas, Texas; a stepbrother, Dalton Moore of Boardman and a stepsister, Kaylee Moore of Salt Lake City, Utah and he also leaves his dog, “Brodie”.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

