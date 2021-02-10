Celia M. Solomon, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Cemetery, 10982 Rapp Road, New Middletown, OH 44442 for Celia M. Solomon, 85, who passed away Thursday evening, February 4, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Celia was born May 16, 1935 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Peter S. and Alice Ruschak Miller.

She was a homemaker.

Celia married Elmer C. Solomon and he passed away in 2002.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

There will be no calling hours.

