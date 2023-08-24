STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Cecilia A. Rovnyak, 86, who passed away Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023.

Cecilia was born on August 28, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Anthony and Lucy Iscuria Avolio.

She was a lifelong resident of Struthers and worked at the Kress Five and Dime in Youngstown; Lil Shopper Convenient Store in Struthers as store manager; Hills Department Store and worked at Austinwoods Nursing Center as the baker for 13 years.

Cecilia was of the Catholic faith and loved to listen and dance to Polka music. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, some of her specialties were wedding soup, lasagna, kolachi and butter balls. She was affectionately known as “Nonna” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and known as “C” by her family and friends.

Cecilia married her high school sweetheart, Paul J. Rovnyak on July 27, 1957 and he passed away June 15, 1975.

She leaves behind her children, Pamela (Edward II) DeVite of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Paul (Lori) Rovnyak of Rochelle Park, New Jersey, Lucy (Brian) Candella of Boardman, Ohio and Daniel (Patty) Rovnyak of Milton, Florida; one brother, Anthony Avolio; one sister, Rose DeSanto; nine grandchildren, Eddie DeVite, Ryan (Olivia) Candella, Matthew Candella, Danielle (Jared) Masse, Sabrina, Ashlee, Adria, Amber Rovnyak and Autumn (Nick) Rovnyak-Scheib; three great-grandchildren, Adaline, Garrett and Gavin; a sister-in-law, Rae Avolio and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves a good friend of many years, Gary Rhamy and a beloved pet cat, Lil Tyke.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, John A. Rovnyak; a brother, Ralph Avolio and a good friend, Bill.

Friends may call on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

