YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil (Sistilio Antonio) Lucci, of Concord Township, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown and New Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the age of 94.

He was born on August 26, 1929, in Pacentro, L’Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy.

Although he permanently resided in the U.S. since 1947, Cecil was immensely proud of his Italian heritage. A long-time member of Youngstown’s Pacentrano Club, at one point he was a league commissioner and a captain of five weekly bocce teams in the Mahoning Valley and won many awards playing bocce.

Cecil served his country in the Ohio National Guard, and in the U.S. Army when it was activated during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1953.

Cecil worked as a pipefitter for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, retiring in 1983 after 35 years of service. Following his first retirement, he worked another 20 years for Covelli Enterprises.

In addition to bocce, Cecil had many hobbies and interests. In his younger years, he was a proficient winemaker and Scrabble player, a bowler, and a golfer. In his later years, he completed puzzles and was an avid card player. With a penchant for gardening, Cecil grew and tended an assortment of plants and vegetables his entire life. Cecil’s family and friends knew him as a hard-working, honorable, and congenial man. He prided himself on being able to fix anything, even if it was with duct tape and wire.

He is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Angeline (DelGarbino) of Warren, son, Joseph David Lucci, parents, Giuseppe and Concetta (Larocca) Lucci, parents-in-law, Rocco and Pearl (Stefani) DelGarbino, siblings, Alberto Lucci and Anna (Lucci) Centofanti, great-grandson, Noah Sistilio Lucci, and a brother-in-law, Eugene DelGarbino.

He is survived by his sons, Judge Eugene Lucci (Amy Wunderle) of Concord Township and Major Richard Lucci (USAF, Retired) (Cynthia Satola) of Colorado Springs, four grandchildren, Gina Lucci (Tim) Britt, Matthew (Oneida) Lucci, Gianine Lucci (Christopher) Germano, and Jared (Maria) Lucci, three step-grandchildren, Brandy Rymers (Nate) Young, Carly Rymers, and Delaney Rymers, seven great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Gloria DelGarbino (Carl) Karafa, of Champion, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Clemente Funeral Homes, New Middletown and Struthers.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:45 am, Thursday, December 7, 2023, at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442. The funeral mass will be at 11:00 am at the church, officiated by Father Matthew Zwilling. Private family interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cecil’s memory may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Church.

Offer condolences at https://www.clementefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cecil Lucci, please visit our floral store.