YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Cathy L. Jupp, 69, who passed away at home on Friday afternoon, August 25.

Cathy was born March 30, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Elmer L. and Mary C. Harvischak Murar.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a graduate of Wilson High School in 1972.

Cathy worked for Altronics as a purchaser for many years and then enjoyed her retirement in 2018.

She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family and friends.

Cathy leaves one son, Bill J. (Melissa) Jupp of Boardman, Ohio; one daughter, Vicki (Michael) Glenn of Butler, Pennsylvania; one sister, Nancy Murar of Youngstown nd four grandchildren Elizabeth and Addison Jupp and Alexis and Conner Glenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call two hours before the service at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Thursday, August 31 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cathy L. Jupp, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.