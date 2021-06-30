Catherine L. Cannane, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Catherine L. Cannane, 88, who passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 29, at Assumption Village.

Catherine was born July 24, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of William and Mary Naples LaRocco.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a housewife/homemaker.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Catherine married Eugene P. Cannane on July 26, 1951 and he passed January 5, 2004.

She leaves three sons, William (Sherry) Cannane of Grove City, Pennsylvania, Thomas (Billie Ann) Cannane, Marion, Ohio and Russ (Damian Tarantino) Cannane of Struthers, Ohio; one daughter, Nancy (Anthony) Blackburn of Boardman, Ohio; one brother, Frank (Marlene) Rock of Cleveland, Ohio and five grandchildren, Andy, Kelly (Kevin Gessley) and Allison Blackburn and Erica Cannane and Kim (Ben) Hammons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Marie Rock and one grandchild, Katie Cannane.

As per Catherine’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

Material contributions may be made in Catherine’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

