STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Carol was born September 16, 1953 to parents Anthony and Lucia (Mastrocola) Coppola of Lowellville, Ohio but moved to Struthers with older brother Samuel shortly after.

Carol attended Fifth Street Elementary and Struthers High school, while in high school she attended Lewis-Weinberg-Hill Beauty Academy and graduated as a state certified beautician.

Carol later received her bachelor’s degree in education from YSU and her masters degree from Westminster where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Carol was a first grade teacher at Struthers Elementary School her entire career where she cherished her students and fellow educators.

Carol is survived by her husband William L. Rinehart, whom she married on August 18, 1971; three loving children, Kelly (Rinehart) Grant, partner Mike, Shari (Rinehart) Hall husband Jason and William A. Rinehart partner Robin; ex-husband Tod Cotter; three children, Tod Cotter partner Sierra, Haylee (Cotter) Repp husband Anthony and Dominic Cotter; Shari has three children, Jason (JD) Hall, Aiden Hall and Ava Hall. William A. and ex Julie have two children, William R. Partner Kora and Maddy; two great-grandsons Camden James Repp and Tod Asher Cotter with Enzo Hendrix Repp on the way. Carol also leaves brother, Sam and Cathy (deceased) Coppola partner Diana.

Carol was a member of the Saint Nicholas Folk group for 17 years. A member of Power of Praise contemporary Christian rock group for 14 years. A member of the Cursillo community. Carol shared all of these with her husband Bill.

Carol also enjoyed being active in the Struthers Community in whatever capacity she was needed for.

A private family service was held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Clemente Funeral Home. When the pandemic subsides there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial mass and associated dinner.

Please make all donations to the Hospice House of Youngstown, Ohio.

