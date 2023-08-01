EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn M. Keller, 68, passed away at Hospice House on Saturday morning, July 28, 2023.

Carolyn was born on April 29, 1955 in Norwalk, Ohio, a daughter of Charles R. and Mary A. Proch Keller.

She was a Corporate Customer Service Manager at IPEC.

She was a past member of the St. Anthony’s Club.

Carolyn leaves one son, Jason P. (Heather) McDowell of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and one daughter, Courtney (Brad) McKenna of Bessemer, Pennsylvania. She also leaves five grandchildren, Haley Pelini (Fiancee Parker Lyons), Emily, Gabriella, Lucas and Caleb McDowell and great-grandson, Lincoln Lyons.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours and services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

