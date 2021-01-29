Carol Louise (Morell) Gentile, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Louise Morell 86, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home on Thursday, January 21, 2021 with her children at her side.

Born July 11, 1934 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Carol was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was known for her kind heart and her ability to make anyone she was around feel welcome.

She is survived by her three children, Tony Gentile, Regina Resop and Nicole O’Hara, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID there will not be a mass or celebration of life at this time.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Louise (Morell) Gentile, please visit our floral store.