NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carman Lucia Velez, 93, passed away Thursday, May 18.

She was born on March 2, 1930 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Adolfo Soto and Enriqueta Soto Gonzalez.

She married Pablo “Paul” Velez on September 11, 1948.

She leaves four children, Gladys Velez of Boardman, Paul (Karen) Velez of Youngstown, James (Faye) Velez of Canton and Linda (Benjamin) Willhoite of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Seth) Hartley of Greenback, Tennessee, Anthony (Lindsay) Velez of Canfield and John Paul Willhoite of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and also four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Ramona Portalatin and brother, William Soto, both of Florida.

Due to her strong Catholic faith, she was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, prior to her illness where she had been an altar guild member, Eucharistic minister, choir member and pierogi worker over the past 50 years.

Carmen loved her garden and her home and was skilled in cake decorating, flower arranging and quilting.

Friends may call on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

