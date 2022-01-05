AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, for Carl L. Marks, Sr., 70, who passed away on Sunday morning, January 2, 2022.

Carl was born July 8, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Guy and Anna L. Seidel Marks.

He lived in the area his entire life and worked in manufacturing in various steel industries.

He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War.

Carl enjoyed fishing and camping.

Carl leaves two sons, Carl L. Marks, Jr., of Parkton, North Carolina and James R. Bennett of Masury, Ohio; two daughters, Ann M. Marks of Warren, Ohio and Wanda M. (Alex) Iliff of Tucson, Arizona; one brother, Bernard (Flo) Anderson of Canfield, Ohio; a sister, Cheryl (Robert) Miketa of Liberty, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Trent, Desiree, Kailey, Seth, Madison, Julian, Noah, Mariah, Ronald and one great-grandchild, Amity.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Howard Anderson.

Friends may call at the funeral home two hours before the service on Friday, January 7, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl L. Marks, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.