Carl A. Pasternack, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be Monday, September 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Carl A. Pasternack, 77, who passed away Thursday, September 23.

Carl was born February 10, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of Carl and Theresa M. Malizia Pasternack.

He lived in the area his whole life and graduated from Hubbard High School.

He was Navy veteran and worked for many years as a conductor at the P&LE Railroad. Later, he was the owner and operator of Independent Taxi.

Carl was a CRA (Competition Riders of America) race promoter. He raced dirt bikes, stock cars and rode street bikes. He was an avid bowler and liked to fish. Carl was a coach in the Uptown Kiwanis Baseball league for his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends.

Carl married the former Carol Brozman on July 27, 1992.

He leaves his children, Renee (William) Penick of Liberty Township and Tina (Allen) Sams of Liberty Township; two stepsons, Anthony Pondillo and Frank Pondillo; one brother, Keith S. (Pam) Pasternack of Baltimore, Maryland; one sister, Jerelyn Pasternack of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Anthony Pondillo, Jr., Joshua Penick, Alexis Penick and A.J. Sams; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Penick, Jr. and Benson Penick and two nephews, Bryan and Erik Pasternack.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., September 27.

The family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocols.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.