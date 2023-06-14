GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calling hours will be held at 2:30 p.m. followed by Memorial Services at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street Struthers, OH 44471, for Candace “Candy” Beight, 65, who passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Candy was born on January 15, 1958, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Candy worked as a waitress, then studied to become a nurse and cared for the elderly at nursing homes.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, golfing and crocheting.

She leaves behind her daughter, Heidi (Raymond) Villanueva, a son, Tom (Caseyjo) Beight, and two step-daughters, Andrea Beight and April (Robert) Patton. She had three grandchildren, Raymond, Jr., Nathan and Mackenzie and three step-grandchildren; one brother George “Mark” Harakal, and one sister Vanessa (Marc) Harris.

Candy was preceded in death by her oldest child, Steve Harakal, her parents and her sister, Diane.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Candace “Candy” Beight, please visit our floral store.