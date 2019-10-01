Bonnie M. Dolby, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie M. Dolby of Poland died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Bonnie was born March 15, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Alice (McDermott) Hungerford.

She married Edwin Dolby on January 21, 1967.

Bonnie achieved an associate’s degree in early childhood development and owned and operated Applewood Preschool at St. Luke’s Church in Boardman and Applewood Academy at the Byzantine Catholic Church in Poland. She was known by all her students and families as “Miss Bonnie.”

She and her husband enjoyed traveling and sailing. They fulfilled a dream of celebrating their 52nd anniversary by renewing their wedding vows in Maui, Hawaii, in July 2019. Bonnie’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She wrote a children’s book especially for them called “Rainbow Trees.”

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Edwin; her mother, Alice (McDermott) Hungerford; one son, Robby (fiancee, Christy) Dolby of Youngstown; a daughter, Jeanie (husband, John Davis) Davis of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Gary Hungerford of Las Vegas, Nevada, Rick Hungerford of Columbiana, Ohio and two grandchildren Aiden Dubinski and Carys Dubinski.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Roy Hungerford and her brother, Roy Hungerford, Jr.

Friends may call on Thursday evening, October 4, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.clementefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.