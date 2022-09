STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettymarie Haas, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on June 11, 1940 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Sam and Betty Weber Bruce.

As per Betty’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betteymarie (Bruce) Haas, please visit our floral store.