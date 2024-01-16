NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Betty S. Novosel, 82, who passed away Saturday morning, January 13, 2024.

Betty was born on May 14, 1941 in Hampton, Virginia, a daughter of Benjamin and Doris Rawls Highsmith.

She moved to Florida in 1998 and returned to New Middletown in 2022. While in Florida she worked at Winn-Dixie in the Kodak Camera Department. She was a bookkeeper and also a dog sitter.

She enjoyed shopping and cooking and traveling and was always there for family and friends. Betty was also an animal lover.

She leaves one son, Dennis (Joan) Novosel of Poland, Ohio; two sisters, Mona Messecar from Seneca Falls, New York and Angie (Ken) Kuzior of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Timothy A. Novosel and one sister, Janet Highsmith.

Friends may call on Thursday, January 18 at the Clemente Funeral Home one hour before the service from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Material contributions can be made in Betty’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty S. Novosel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.