SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cartier, the former Betty Joan Dodson, was born June 21, 1926 in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold Green Dodson and Lola Elizabeth Kurtz Dodson.

She was a 1944 graduate of Struthers High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, the Quill and Scroll Honor Society, and also a member of the Struthers High School Band for four years, playing the Snare Drum. She was a member of her “High School Girls Club”, a group of 12 girls who graduated together from Struthers High School in 1944 and met every month through the years since then.

She moved to Copeland Oaks in Sebring, Ohio in 2010 from Struthers where she had lived her entire life. She was employed in the office of the Ohio Water Service Company in Struthers from 1944 to 1948, as the secretary to the Vice President of the Youngstown Sanitary Milk Company from 1948 to 1951, and as the assistant bookkeeper for the Youngstown Teachers Credit Union from 1973 to 1982.

She was a member of the Struthers United Methodist Church and its Women’s Society, Poland Chapter of A.A.R.P., the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the square dance and line dance group at the Youngstown Senior Center.

She enjoyed writing poetry and had several poems published and also enjoyed playing the piano. She loved to travel and had visited England, Holland, Belgium, Hawaii and Australia, and had traveled extensively throughout the United States.

Her husband, Alvin Cartier, whom she married August 9, 1947, died September 29, 1990.

She leaves a nephew, Donald and wife Janet Dodson, of Glendale, Arizona, and several grandnieces and grandnephews and their children.

A brother Charles Dodson Sr., a sister-in-law Bonnelyn Dodson, a son, Craig Alvin Cartier, a grandson Daniel Rouan, and a nephew Charles Dodson, Jr., are deceased.

As per her wishes a private burial has taken place.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Hhome in Struthers, Ohio.

