YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Pirlozzi 84, passed away on Monday afternoon, September 25, 2023.

Betty was born on November 1, 1938 in Glady, West Virginia, a daughter of Eli and Rosa Arbogast Louk.

She was a Struthers High School graduate and a lifelong area resident . She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Assumption Nursing Home.

Betty married Anthony F. Pirlozzi on May of 1964 and he passed away on October 30, 1997.

She leaves one son Terry (Joanna) Louk of Youngstown, Ohio; two daughters, Sarah Louk of Durand, Michigan and Rosemarie (Dave) Shultz of Lowellville, Ohio; one brother, Lloyd Louk of Byron, Michigan; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband; one daughter, Antoinette Stockslager; nine brothers, Shirley, Eli, Kenneth, Allan, Arthur, Fred, Luther, Edgar and Charles Louk and two grandchildren.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

