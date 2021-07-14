Beatrice K. Schmidt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private prayer service was held Wednesday, July 14, at Noon at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Beatrice K Schmidt, 90, who died at her residence on Saturday, July 10.

Bea was born April 18, 1931, in Charleston, South Carolina, a daughter of William and Beatrice Alice Schofield Kogel.

She was an honor graduate earning a BA from Duquesne University.

She married Roy A. Schmidt on June 3, 1953.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopalian Church of Youngstown.

Bea leaves one son, Roy A. (Karen) Schmidt, Jr. of Youngstown; two daughters, Julia Schmidt of Girard and Heidi (Chris) Wlodarski of Masury; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy, who died July 3, 1992; one grandson, Joseph Beveridge; one brother, Jack Kogel and one sister, Alice McCann.

The family requests that memorial tributes in Bea’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beatrice K. (Kogel) Schmidt, please visit our floral store.