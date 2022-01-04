POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara June Johnson, 87, passed away at her residence in Poland on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Barbara was born January 21, 1934, in Huntington, West Virginia, a daughter of Ursel Willis and Reba Lafferty Leep.

She married Ronald Johnson on October 5, 1956.

She wore many hats in her life including working at Kmart in Boardman when it opened, spark plug inspector at Champion, waitressing and a teller at Dollar Bank.

Barbara never liked to stay home. She was playing bridge, shopping the outlets with friends, off to the casino, or going for dinner at least an hour away. Her joy was spending time with her family and looking forward to their annual vacation in Atlantic City for the last 20 years.

Barbara often said that growing old was not for sissies. She felt the need to prove that on several occasions with grace and resilience.

Barbara leaves her husband, Ronald; her son, Tim (Karen) Johnson of Columbiana; her daughter, Tami Johnson of Boardman; her two grandchildren, Jayla (Barry) Leetch of Columbiana and Krista (Kevin) Smith of New Middletown; four great-grandchildren, Conner, Ben, Wesley and Whitney; one sister-in-law, Hazel Leep; three nieces, Sheri (Joe) Rothermel of Boardman, Nancy (Kevin) Robinson of Cambridge and Laurie (Troy) Manley and one nephew, Bill (Pam) Leep of Cambridge. Barb leaves several great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Willis Leep; a sister, Cheryl Sue Elder; niece, Anita Racin and Keith Johnson.

The family requests that memorial tributes in Barbara’s name be made to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley at www.dsav.org.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.