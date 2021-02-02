Barbara J. (Metzler) Adair, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Barbara J. Adair, 74, who passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Barbara was born on July 15, 1946 in North Jackson, Ohio, a daughter of Loy and Betty Keck Metzler.

She lived in Austintown for 30 years and moved to Columbus ten years ago to live closer to her son.

She worked as a teacher for many years and retired from the Austintown School District.

She was a member of the Saxon Club. Barbara loved to spend time with her family.

Barbara leaves one son, Brad (Kristin) Adair of Galena, Ohio and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Giada and Layla Adair.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William Metzler.

Material contributions can be made in the memory of Barbara Adair with checks payable to Nationwide Children’s, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara J. (Metzler) Adair, please visit our floral store.