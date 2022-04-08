POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Catherine Fleming passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Barbara Kalchthaler on March 22, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Belle Walters Beck.

She graduated from East High School in 1944.

Barbara was one of the kindest and sweetest women anyone could hope to meet. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother whose beauty radiated from the inside out. She excelled at keeping a family of five children and a hard-working husband well fed, loved and happy. Sunday roast beef dinner with mashed potatoes was one of the highlights that even drew friends of her children in their east side neighborhood away from the fare being offered at their own homes. On rare occasions when her children pushed boundaries a tad too far, she was also adept at the use of a wooden spoon for purposes other than cooking. Her talents also extended to wonderful baking skills, including beautifully-decorated homemade birthday cakes and delectable Lindy’s cheesecakes. Even after her children had moved away, she would frequently send “care packages” of cookies cross country for birthdays and holidays. Her culinary skills aside, no one could ask for a more loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother or aunt.

Mrs. Fleming is survived by her daughter, Barbara “Nuggie” (John) DePizzo of Canfield; three sons, Philip J. Fleming III (Dorene) of Boardman, Charles Fleming of West Chester, Ohio and Edward Fleming of Boston, Massachusetts; one granddaughter, Abigail Fleming of Hamilton, Ohio; one sister, Mae (Bob) Caldwell of Hubbard and a sister-in-law, Anne Beck of New Middletown.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Philip J. Fleming, Jr., the love of her life, whom she lost less than a month from their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. He referred to her affectionately as “Beam” or sometimes “Barbie Doll.” Theirs was a true and mutual love.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Quinlan in 2017, who was a devoted caregiver to her mother after the death of her father and with whom she volunteered in making pierogies for years at St Paul’s in New Middletown. Additionally, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James Beck, John Beck, Robert Beck and Michael Beck and five sisters, Martha Kessey, Margaret Craig, Ruth Orlando, Ann McKenna and Mary Jane Beck.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 11, at 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442. A luncheon will follow the Mass at The Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Buckeye Hospice whose efforts allowed Mom to spend her final years living comfortably at home. Their kindness, dedication and compassion were a source of comfort for both Mom and her family caregivers. Special thanks to Chaplain David; nurses, Missy and Anthony and home aide, Becky, for their frequent home visits and deeds and words of support. An extra special thanks to home aide, Melinda “Mindi” Dean, who was a constant presence during Mom’s hospice journey. Her visits for showers, hair styling and manicures were among the highlights of the week. Her stories and pictures of her granddaughter’s antics, as well as sharing her wedding planning, helped form a special bond with Mom (and the rest of the family). Lastly, the family would like to express its deepest thanks to Jesse Tarantino, dearest friend and “honorary son,” for stepping in in the final weeks of Mom’s journey and lifting a lot of the burden from the long term family caregivers, who were feeling the cumulative strain of years of caregiving. Jesse was a Godsend who stepped up, figured out what had to be done and worked tirelessly to do anything and everything to keep Mom feeling loved, safe, clean and comfortable and he did it with a cheerful attitude and supportive words that lifted Mom and the entire family’s spirits. You have our eternal gratitude and love, Jesse!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please enter “Barbara Fleming” in the “Name of someone special to me” field on the webpage here.

