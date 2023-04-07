STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, for Armand “Papa” Pape, 82, who passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Armand was born on January 1, 1941, in Tripoli, Libya to his parents, Matteo and Salvatrice (Mary) Pepe. Armand was raised in Castelbottaccio, a Province of Campobasso, Italy, until immigrating to America with his mother and sister on July 28, 1958. They came to Lowellville to join his father.

Armand was a 1960 graduate of Lowellville High School.

Armand met his beautiful bride, Grace Listorti, in 1958 when he first arrived in America. Armand and Grace married on September 9, 1961 and were happily married for 61 years. Grace and Armand first lived in Lowellville, prior to moving to Struthers in 1964. They then spent the rest of their time together there.

Armand leaves behind three children: his son, Frank (Trina) Pape and daughters, Mary Ann (Mike Yoest) Pape and Lisa (Bill) Grewe. He also leaves behind his sister, Theresa (Pete) Nero. Armand was most proud of his seven grandchildren, Frank Pape, Jr., Austin (Amanda Ellis) Grewe, Tony (Kayla Kusky) Pape, Michael (Ashley Kane) Pape, Danny (Alexa) Pape, Alyssa (Austin Solomon) Grewe and Adam Grewe. Armand also was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Jayce and Noah Solomon, Giavanna Pape and Josephine Grace Pape. He served as a stepgrandfather to Michael Yoest, Jr. Armand’s love spread past his immediate family as he was an uncle, Godfather and grandpa, to those that were not his own.

Armand is preceded in death by his mother and father; father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Helen Listorti, sisters-in-law, Jean Listorti and Theresa (Peter) Smerchansky and granddaughter, Amanda Grewe.

Armand spent his time as a meat cutter for 42 years but his true pastime was making others happy, whether this was through making homemade sausage, homemade wine, limoncello, or his famous “stinky cheese.” Anyone who knew Armand knew him as the “Sausage King.”

Armand was a huge sports fan including all of the Cleveland sports teams but most notably, watching any sports his children or grandchildren were involved with. He enjoyed playing bocce all over the Youngstown area, competing in Morra, playing word searches and gardening.

Armand was an exemplary member of the Struthers community as he was involved with the Struthers Gridiron Club, where he served as the president for multiple years and was later named Treasurer. He was also involved with the Struthers Little Wildcats, The Knights of Columbus 4224, St. Nicholas Festival as the coordinator of all food booths for 13 years and was a key member of the St. Nicholas Renewal Teams.

The Pape family wants to extend special thanks and appreciation to all of those involved with Armand’s care, especially those who worked with him at the Mercy Health CHF Clinic.

