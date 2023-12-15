POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Noon at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Arlene R. Nestor, 85 who passed away Saturday morning, December 2, 2023 at Hampton Woods.

Arlene was born May 11, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Verna Garwood Nestor.

She moved to New Castle approximately 50 years ago and worked as a secretary and a food demonstrator at Sam’s Club and Giant Eagle.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1956, attended YSU and later received Medical Billing and Coding Certification from Butler Community College. She was proud of her attendance at the Community College as a woman in her 70s amongst the youngsters.

She was of the Catholic faith.

She was a member of the Red Hats, enjoyed line dancing and was a huge Steelers and Ohio State football fan.

She leaves two sons, David (Mary) Siskowic of Canfield, Ohio and Michael Siskowic of Santa Clarita, California; two daughters, Diane (James) Jurkovic of Warren, Ohio and Eileen (Brian) Hill of New Castle, Pennsylvania; one sister ,Jane Gentile of Struthers; seven grandchildren, Dan (Shezy) Siskowic, Nicole (fiancé, Michael Florence) Drawl, Christine (Peter) Krutschnitt, Kate (Matt) Veneskey, Shawn (Alexandra)) Hill, Jason and Robert Hill and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Neher and a brother-in-law, Alan “Hockey” Neher.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Thursday, December 21.

Material contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515

