Archie D. Depp, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Monday, April 6, 2020 for Archie D. Depp, 82, who passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home.

Archie was born June 5, 1937 in Frostsburg, Pennsylvania, a son of William Guy and Martha Elizabeth Palmer Depp.

He came to this area 60 years ago and was a marine veteran of the Korean War.

He worked at Youngstown Steel Door and Astro Shapes as a welder.

Archie was a member of the New Vision Ministries Redemption Center in Boardman.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

Archie married the former Mary A. Vandervort February 28, 1958 and she passed away on July 6, 1995. He married his second wife, the former Hazel Beulah Severling Smith, on December, 1995 and she passed away on May 23, 2018.

He leaves one daughter, Deborah (Anthony) Esposito of North Lima; stepson, David (Lisa) Smith of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; three stepdaughters, Barbara Jo (Alan) Smith, Judy (Tom) Westover and Kathy (Nate) Richey, all of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Lewis (Sandy) Depp Joshua, Texas and Larry (Vicki) Depp, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; a sister, Barbara McMilliam of New Waterford, Ohio; five stepgrandchildren, Luke and Autumn Westover, Tonya Ritchey, Abby and Oliver Smith; two great-grandchildren, Dominic Colello and Tyler Rose Nichols and one great-great-grandson, Nolan Nichols.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; three brothers, Wade Depp, William Guy Depp, Jr. and Dwight Depp; three sisters, Margaret Depp, Blanche Depp and Sandra Wrights and one grandchild, Joseph Depp.

The family would like to thank Hospice of The Valley for the care they showed Archie.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.