Antonette Louise (DeGenova) Glass, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonette Louise Glass, 94, passed away on Saturday morning, October 2, 2021.

Antonette was born on June 9, 1927 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of Pasquale and Marie Quagliato DeGenova. She was born and raised in Struthers where she lived her entire life.

She was a homemaker who loved to travel and enjoyed political discussions with anyone who would join the conversation. She visited all 50 states and crossed the Atlantic (or the big pond as she called it) 19 times.

Antonette married Jack L. Glass on April 2, 1949 and he passed away on May 10, 2009.

She leaves her children, David (Susan) Glass of Columbiana, Marilyn (Michael) Molinari of Niles and Ida (Don) Smith of Canfield; two grandchildren, MacKenzie of Cleveland and Ashleigh of Denver, Colorado; her sister-in-law, Fran DeGenova and many nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Dina.

Antonette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers Bill, Joseph, George and Daniel and three sisters, Sue Hendricks, Lucy Dobozy and Ann Iverson.

As per Antonette’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

