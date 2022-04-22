NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annamae Lipp was a loving and caring mom, wife, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother. She passed away at the age of 102 on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

She was born to Lloyd and Vinnie Wire in New Middletown, Ohio, on May 12, 1919, the youngest of five daughters, Vera Ruehle, Cleo Osborn, Leta Faust and Evelyn Gerner.

She married her husband, Lavelle Lipp, on May 29, 1941. They had two children together, Rodney and Rhonda.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters and son.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Bob Carson; three granddaughters, Dr. Courtney (Evan) Bartsch, Allison (Brandon) Caldwell and Tiffany (Mark Tatum) Carson and four great-grandchildren, Camden, Josephine, Colette and Quinn.

Throughout her life, Annamae loved the simple things, especially spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals and treats to have around the house for people to snack on while visiting. She focused on others and rarely talked about herself. Her smile would light up a room and her biggest smiles would shine when she got to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had a strong and positive relationship with God and was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where she acted as their financial secretary for 24 years. She taught Bible school and held many other positions within the church throughout her lifetime.

A special thanks goes out to Masternick Memorial and their staff who spent time caring for Annamae and creating relationships with her during the past four years. An extra special thanks to Maria for the special bond that they shared. Another special thanks to Southern Care Hospice for their care as well, especially to Chaplain Ralph and his weekly visits which she enjoyed tremendously.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Annamae (Wire) Lipp, please visit our floral store