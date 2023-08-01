STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Anna Marie Yaniglos, 92 who passed away Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2023

Anna Marie was born September 14, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio and grew up in Romania and Germany and returned to the United States in 1945.

She worked at the Sky-Hi Drive In and was a manager at the deli department at the Sparkle Market in the Fifth Street Plaza.

She loved to cook and play cards and enjoyed bowling.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church.

Anna Marie married John Raymond Yaniglos on February 26, 1949 and he passed away May 6, 1996.

She leaves many nieces and a nephew.

Anna Marie was preceded death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Walter and Ernest and three sisters, Hilda Taindel, Eldred Zaharia and Shirley Lipka

Friends may call at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers one hour before the prayer service, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 3.

Material contributions can be made to Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Anna Marie’s name to 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anna Marie Yaniglos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.