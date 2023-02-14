NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, February 17, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Anna Marie Hvizdos Molnar, 79, who died surrounded by her family at the Hospice House on Saturday, February 11.

Anna was born October 22, 1943, in her family home on Arrel Road in Poland to parents, Michael and Josephine Heldt,Hvizdos.

She graduated from Poland High School and married Frank Molnar on September 10, 1966.

She worked at City and Office and Art, North Side Hospital and Knesal Hardware.

She gave of her time and talent for many years at the voting polls.

She was a member of the Petersburg Fire Auxiliary, Springfield Township Rescue Squad Auxiliary, St. Paul’s Church and its Altar Guild, Pirohy, Bereavement and 50+ Club.

Anna loved to travel and saw all of the states except four, including an unforgettable Alaskan Trip in 1996. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting, bowling, bocce, card club and tending her flower garden. She truly loved sewing and was always happy to sew whatever her grandsons requested. Her grandsons knew her as “Grandma Fire Truck”. She always made it a point to attend all of their school, sporting, scouting and 4-H activities. She used her creative talents to make her daughters’ weddings special and memorable. Most of all, she was a voracious collector of everything.

Anna leaves her husband, Frank; her daughter, Lynn (Raymond) Seymour; three grandsons, Russell, Maxwell and Mitchell Seymour; her sisters, Mary Hvizdos and Helen Bosak; her brothers, Michael (Irene) Hvizdos and John (Joyce) Hvizdos; sisters-in-law, Gerrie Hvizdos and Susanne Hankinson; brother-in-law, Joseph Opsitnik and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lori Tamburo; sister, Josephine Opsitnik; half-sister, Bernice Mihalko; three brothers, Joseph Hankinson, Frank Hvizdos and Paul (Ruthann) Hvizdos and a brother-in-law, Thomas Bosak.

Friends may call on Friday, February 17, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442.

The family requests that material tributes in Anna’s memory be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.