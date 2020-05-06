Anna Marie Jacobs, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Anna Marie Jacobs 86, who passed away Saturday morning May 2, 2020.

Anna was born June 15, 1934 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John J. and Anna K. Krajcir Gaydos.

She moved to Boardman, Ohio in 1956 and New Springfield, Ohio in 1992. She was a housewife homemaker and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and was in the church Altar and Rosary and was a Pirohy maker. Anna was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #2799 “Triangle Post” in New Springfield. She liked to play Eurche.

Anna married Charles E. Jacobs on April 2, 1956 and he passed away on May 11, 2006.

She leaves one son Charles J. (Jackie) Jacobs of Canfield, Ohio; one daughter Donna M. Mansky of Youngstown; one brother John (Phyllis) Gaydos of Cambridge, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Christina Campbell, John (Lynn) Berick, James (Mandy) Berick, Phillip Jacobs, Katelynn (Shawn) Yochum, Olivia Jacobs; step-grandchildren Kevin Mansky, John Mansky, Seth Feaster; great-grandchildren Sierra, Michael, Chelsea and Jacob Campbell, John Sakalosh, Jr., John Berick, Tyler, Jacee Berick, Owen Jacobs, Mikey Mansky, Noah Jacobs, and nephew Mike (Loretta) Gaydos.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one step-grandchild Mike Mansky and great grand-child Emma Mae Feaster and granddaughter Christina Campbell, husband Dan, son-in-law John Mansky.

Material contributions can be made in Anna’s name to MVI Hospice Care 4891 Belmont Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44505

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.

