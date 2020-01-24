Anna Krzys, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Krzys, 93, passed away Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020, at Humility House in Austintown, Ohio.

Anna was born February 7, 1926 in Zlacieniec, Poland a daughter of Jozef and Zofia Kata.

She leaves two sons, Richard (Ann Marie) Krzys of Warren, Ohio, with whom she made her home and Les (Nancy) Krzys of River Grove, Illinois.

Services and burial will be held at a later date in Chicago, Illinois.

Local arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences

