Angeline Harvest Tarantino, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Freedom Church, 3999 McCarty Drive, Canfield, Ohio 44406, with Pastor Josh Avery officiating for Angeline Tarantino, 92, who passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Angeline was born July 31, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Egidio and Stephanie Colucci Tarantino.

She was an independent and very strong and determined woman. We all loved her dedication very much.

Angeline was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Charles (Anna) Perna and Joseph (Etheleen) Tarantino and sisters, Stephanie (Michael) Kalcic, Carmel (Harry) Shaffer, Rose Tarantino and Helen White.

She leaves, Jack White and Charles Tarantino, who was at her service for whatever she needed, Joseph (Barbara) Tarantino, Orlando (Sally) White, Linda (Tom) Sefcic, Susan Shaffer, Charlotte and Dr. Klug and other relatives and friends.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 21, at the church, one hour before the service from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a lunch to be served at the church following the service.

May Angeline Tarantino rest in peace.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.