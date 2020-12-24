Angela M. (Piccirilli) Ciccone, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, for Angela M. (Piccirilli) Ciccone, 88, who passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

Angela was born on October 11, 1932, in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of Pasquale and Domenica Agostinelli Silvestri.

She came to the United States as a young woman and worked at Moyers Pants Factory for 18 years, the Dominic Palone Taylors, Capelli Taylors and most recently she worked in food services.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Church in Struthers, a member of the Pacentrani Club of Youngstown and the St. Anthony’s Club in Struthers.

Angela enjoyed cooking, gardening and flowers.

She married Sam Ciccone on October 18, 1966 and he passed away on November 1, 1991.

Angela leaves one son, Ralph P. (Lynn) Piccirilli of Youngstown, Ohio and one granddaughter, Danielle (Chris) Vallos of North Canton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Mario and Guido Silvestri and two half-brothers, Donato and Pietro Mauri.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home of Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

