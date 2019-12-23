Alvera G. (DiCiocco) Billock, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvera Genevieve Billock, formerly of Poland, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at Hospice House of the Villages in Florida, on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Alvera accomplished her final goal; to spend Christmas with her husband, Richard Thomas Billock, who died in 1995. What a joyous Christmas celebration!

Alvera was born June 17, 1933, the seventh daughter of Phillip and Rosaria Segretti DiCiocco and grew up in Struthers.

At age 16, she married Richie, the love of her life and they moved to a farm on Western Reserve Road.

Alvera became the young mother of nine children over a span of 18 years of marriage. She was a fantastic cook and always supplied homemade breads, pies, noodles, applesauce, pickles and her Christmas cookies and Easter pizza made the holidays so special!

Alvera enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, singing at home and church, helping with the farm, making apple pies by the dozens for Brunnerdale Seminary and Serra Club dinners and sewing clothes for her family.

Alvera and Richard, charter members of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in New Middletown and Holy Family Parish in Poland, active in many different ministries and support activities. They were among the founders of the Youngstown Cursillo Movement in the diocese. At their home they hosted the annual August 15 family picnic, Mass and corn roast, attended by hundreds of people each year.

Alvera was famous for her DeColores kitchen that featured a rooster wall painted by a family friend, Kathy Ramsey. She opened her home to students in Children’s International Summer Village and a displaced immigrant family.

Alvera traveled the USA enjoying the many landmarks and national treasures and especially enjoyed visiting family and friends in her travels. Her life was an adventure, from riding in a hot air balloon, to parasailing over the ocean, to riding her niece’s motorcycle, to spending a weekend on a catamaran in Maine, to walking on a glacier in Banff, Canada, kayaking in Carolina.

In 2000, Alvera moved to The Villages, Florida, to be near her sisters. She became an active member of the Villa Berea community, introducing them to “tailgating” at the polo fields and dancing at the town squares.

She participated in the Ohio club, Cursillo of Orlando, the Widow’s Breakfast Club and the Emmaus group that she dearly loved.

Alvera moved to American House in Wildwood, Florida.

She was known for her friendliness, her smile, kind ways and encouragement to all the residents and staff. She was an important part of the hurricane efforts, helping those who had been displaced from their homes in southern Florida in 2017.

Alvera leaves behind nine children, Alvera (David) Bell of Boardman, Richard (Ginny) Billock of San Diego, California, Raymond (Kelly) Billock of Wadsworth, Illinois, Ronald (Denise) Billock of Jupiter, Florida, Mary (Mitch) Swick of Pataskala, Ohio, Arlene (Dean) Quirk of Milford, Pennsylvania, Robert (Jennifer) Billock of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Reginald (Betsy) Billock of Boardman and Ann Marie (Carl) Hicks of Medina; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters, Cecelia Pesa Losiewicz of Parkland, Florida and Rita (Danny) Berow of The Villages, Florida.

Besides her parents and her husband, Alvera was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemary Clemente, Elaine Losiewicz, Gerry Miller, Betty Anne Hammond McLain and Dolores Newberry.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 28, at St. Paul the Apostle Church 10143 Main Street New Middletown, Ohio 44442 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m.

A funeral Mass of celebration of Alvera’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Fr. Steve Zeigler.

