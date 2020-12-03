Allan P. Neher, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., for Allan P. “Hockey” Neher, 94, of Struthers who died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Hampton Woods.

Allan was born September 26, 1926, in Zanesville, Ohio, a son of Alfred and Lena Friermuth Neher.

He served as a Seaman First Class in the Navy for two years during World War II.

He married Marilyn Nestor on October 18, 1952.

Hockey worked as a machinist at the William B. Pollock Company until he retired.

He was a member of the St. Columba Cathedral.

Allan leaves three sons, Robert (Shirley) Neher of Ellsworth, John Neher of Redondo Beach, California and William Neher of Struthers; one daughter, Margie Rensel of Struthers; four grandchildren, Jill A. Krebs of LosAngeles, California, Jennifer (David) Gentile of Biloxi, Mississippi, Allan (Mandi) Neher of Pittsburgh and John (Carly) Neher of Struthers and one great-grandson, Clyde.

Allan was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, who died July 14, 2012; three brothers, James, Francis and Alfred and two sisters, Lou and Ruth.

The family requests that material tributes in Allan’s name can be made to Crossroads Hospice at 1221 Woodhurst, Youngstown, OH, 44515 or the ASPCA at ASPCA.org to 9555 Brook Park Road in Cleveland, OH, 44129.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allan P. Neher, please visit our floral store.