Alice Ann Baker, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Ann Baker, 62 of Struthers passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Paul and Dora LaPaze.

Alice graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1975. In 2003 she went on to graduate cum-laude from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s of science in applied science.

She enjoyed painting and reading as well as playing the organ, spending time with her family and the family cat, which she adored.

She leaves behind her loving husband of twenty-five years Robert J. Baker of Struthers; a son Richard P. Knight (Jamie) of El Dorado Hills, California; a daughter Amy L. Baker (Angel Donjuan) of Struthers and her unborn grandchild (Amy), which she was very excited about. She also leaves behind a sister Mary B. Grossen (Scott) and a niece Marcy A. Grossen, all of Poland; a sister-in-law Debra R. LaPaze of Marshall, Texas and a dear friend Richard Knight of Florida.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Dora LaPaze; her brothers, Richard LaPaze and Thomas LaPaze and a sister Paula Ficke (LaPaze).

Material contributions can be made to Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clemente Funeral Homes.