Albert J. Leone, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Leone, D.D.S passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, February 4, 2021 from complications of Covid-19.

Dr. Leone was born on June 11, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the oldest of three children born to Patsy and Edith (Zarlinga) Leone.

Al was raised in a traditional Italian home, loving his mother’s delicious food made with the produce grown from his dad’s huge garden. Years later, Al would still make his own “hot peppers” and lament over the fact that the peppers didn’t come from his dad’s garden.

Albert graduated from East High School in 1948. He was a member of the National Honor Society and involved in many other activities. Albert went on to The Ohio State University and completed his undergraduate degree, but as he was about to enter the College of Dentistry, his studies were interrupted by being drafted into the Army during the Korean War.

He served two years in the 101st Airborne Division known as the “Screaming Eagles”.

During that time, Al married his high school sweetheart, Patricia DeMain, on May 8, 1953.

Albert finished his D.D.S. degree from The Ohio State University in 1958.

After graduation, Dr. Leone returned to Youngstown with his wife and firstborn child, Michael Henry. Two more children would come along later, Judy and Beth. Upon returning to Youngstown, Al stayed true to his east side roots and set up his dental practice on Oak Street. He was the only dentist on that side of town at the time and remained there until 1985. At that time he proudly welcomed his son, Michael, into the practice and they made the difficult choice to move the office to Boardman.

Dr. Al had many endearing qualities but his love of being with people really stood out. He was always involved. Al never forgot where he came from and was an example of what a father and active member of the community was meant to be.

For many years he taught CCD at Holy Family Parish. After becoming a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in New Middletown he was a fixture as part of the “pirohy crew”, served on Parish Council and the Hospitality Committee. He would greet everyone with a smile and a handshake.

In the 1970s, Dr. Al was one of the founding members of The Italian Scholarship League and a charter member of Fonderlac Country Club. He loved to reminisce about his golfing buddies known as “F-Troop” at Fonderlac, along with numerous golf trips taken to Florida. Albert was also blessed to have shared his final years with his dear companion, Helen Marsh. They enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family and friends.

Lastly, but certainly not least, our family would like to thank all of the loyal patients who became more than just patients! You were like family and dear friends to all of us.

Family holidays and gatherings were never without a discussion about old friends from the east side and what was happening. Stories and life about what it was like in the “old days” were always being passed around the table.

Dr. Al will certainly be missed but we find comfort in knowing he lived his life to the fullest. After 50 years of practicing dentistry, he retired in 2008 but always felt blessed because he loved his work and built many lifelong friendships along the way. It was never just a “job” to him.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia, who passed in 2008 and his brother-in-law, Frank DiGiacco.

He leaves behind his three children, Dr. Michael (Mary) Leone, Judy Leone and Dr. Beth Leone; two grandsons, Mario Leone and James Reardon and his two loving sisters, Geneva “Jean” DiGiacco and Patricia (Tony) DiLisio.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held for the immediate family on Monday, February 8, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, Ohio.

Albert was laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Pat, in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

