Agnes Kovach, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday evening, February 21, 2020, Agnes Kovach, 81, passed away at her home.

Agnes was born on May 19, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Catherine Olejnik Kovach.

She lived in the area her whole life and worked as a laborer at General Electric for many years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish/St. Mathias Church in Youngstown. A

gnes enjoyed playing the slots and also enjoyed working on puzzles.

She leaves two brothers, Frank Kovach of Liberty and Cyril (Mary) Kovach of Youngstown; two sisters, Cecilia Ferenchak of Boardman and Josephine Salata of New Middletown and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, Joseph and George Kovach and three sisters, Catherine Yanek, Mary Manier and Regina Kovach.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

